Marlene Charlotte May



Lebanon - Marlene Charlotte May, age 78 of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 23, 1941 to the late Walter R. and Charlotte M. (Relly) Best. Marlene is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Best and brother in law, Keith Scott. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ronald D. May; son, Ronald A. May; daughter, Beverly (Jeffrey) Lewis; three grandchildren, Heather Lewis, Jessica Hutzel, Daniel Lewis; great granddaughter, Autumn Hutzel; sister, Barb (Mike) Carroll; two brothers in law, Don (Karen) May, Dale (Jan) May; four sisters in law, Derene (Steve) Rindler, Regene (Gordon) Loggins, Marlene Scott, Nancy Best and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy, Ohio, 45231 from 11am until the time of funeral service at 1pm. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations can be made to Neediest Kids of All, Tri-state area. Please visit www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence. Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary