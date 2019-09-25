Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Springdale, OH - Marlene L. Vetter (nee Hoeweler) Beloved wife of the late Howard Vetter. Dear mother of Douglas (Karen) Vetter and Kimberly Hostiuck. Loving grandmother of Ariel and Ross Vetter and Tori Hostiuck. Devoted sister of Elaine (the late Harold) Back and the late Carl F. Hoeweler. Dear close friend of Edward Lane. Also survived by her loving and devoted fur-baby, Charlie; nieces, nephews and dear friends. Passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Age 82 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Saturday, September 28 from 10:30 AM until time of memorial service at 12 Noon. Memorials may be directed to the or Queen City Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at

neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019
