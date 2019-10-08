|
|
Marlene Ney
Cincinnati - Marlene H. (Nee Niklas), beloved wife of the late Arthur M. Ney, Jr., cherished mother of Timothy (Julie) Ney, Peter Ney, Noreen (Thomas) Lundberg, Laura (John) Rives and Katherine (Steven) Weislogel, devoted grandmother of Rita, Rachel, Kristen, Aaron, Thomas, Madeline, Luke, Sara, Niklas, Andrew and Peter. Marlene considered her family paramount in her life, pets notwithstanding. She was a camp counselor at Ft. Scott camps, where she met her husband, Arthur. With many of her friendships spanning 60-70 years, devotion to her friends was important, often throwing fantastic parties and cooking wonderful food. Marlene loved to discuss politics and was an avid reader. She was a worldly traveler and found that the beach, particularly Hilton Head, was her destination of choice. She passed away on Saturday, October 5th at the age of 86. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11th from 12 Noon until the time of Mass of Christian Burial 1PM at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 6543 Miami Ave. (45243) Madeira. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, donations may be directed to Down's Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati, 4623 Wesley Ave. (45212) or The , 644 Linn St., Suite 1026 (45203). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019