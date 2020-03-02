Services
Resources
(nee Hartwig) beloved mother of Richard (Michelle) Watts and Michael (Kay) Watts, dear grandmother of Kelsey, Logan and the late Sam Watts, dear sister of Shirley (Karl) Westenberg and Robert Hartwig and the late Edward Hartwig. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Passed away Sunday March 1, 2020 at age 83. Visitation will be Friday, March 6th at 11 a.m. until time of Blessing Service at 12 noon at the Vitt, Stermer and Anderson Funeral Home, 4619 Delhi Pike. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the 644 Linn St., Cincinnati, OH 45203 or to P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
