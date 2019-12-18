|
|
Marlene Roach
Cincinnati - Marlene (nee Craig) Roach, 87 of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019. She was born to George and Rhetta (nee Martin) Craig on October 25, 1932, in Cincinnati, OH. Marlene worked as a teacher for the Cincinnati Public School System for over 32 years. Marlene is survived by her beloved children Kyle (Anthony) McPherson and Craig Roach and grandchildren Irene, Annie and Anthony II. She was preceded in death by former husband Lawrence Roach and brother Alfred Craig. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 1 PM until funeral services begin at 2 PM, at the Spring Grove Cemetery Norman Chapel (4521 Spring Grove Ave Cincinnati, OH 45232). Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019