T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Marsha A. (Ewers) Striley

Marsha A. (Ewers) Striley Obituary
Marsha A. Striley (nee Ewers)

Mt. Washington - Marsha A. Striley (nee Ewers) beloved wife of Charles G. Striley, married for 55 years, devoted mother of Cynthia A. (J. Mark Milano) Striley, Jennifer L. (Andrew) Griffin, and Daniel L. (Iris Reckelhoff) Striley, dear sister of Robert (Linda) Ewers, loving grandmother of Megan E. and Ryan J. Died Jan. 8, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Residence Mt. Washington. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr. on Tues. Jan. 14, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Tues. from 9-10 AM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
