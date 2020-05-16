Marsha Kunkel
Harrison - passed away on May 15th, 2020, surrounded by family. Marsha was preceded in death by her loving mother, Ethyl Ashley, & her loving step father, Tom Ashley. Survived by her husband, Steve Kunkel; children: Cassie (Tim) Blankenhorn, Penny (Steve) Mechley-Porter, Rachel (Dave) Hopkins, Paul (Sue) Kunkel, Karen (Brad) Garrison; grandchildren: Sam (Haley), Emily, Jack, Eliza, Frank, Florence, Abi, Allyson, Arynn, Adam, AJ, Anna, Adelynn, Sarah, Julia, Katherine, Benjamin, & Josiah, and one great grand daughter, Lily. Marsha is also survived by her siblings, Bill (Sandra) Fulgham & Judy (Ken) Bechtold; her BFF Camilla Knight, & many beloved nieces & nephews. The funeral will be private for immediate family on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Brater-Winter Funeral Home. Memorial donations to Marsha's great niece's cancer fight https://www.gofundme.com/f/samatha039s-cancer-story or Queen City Hospice. full obituary & condolences www.braterfh.com




Funeral services provided by
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
