Martha Aloisio
Fairfield - Martha B. "Marty" Aloisio. Passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the age of 79 years. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Vito Aloisio; Children, Teresa Aloisio and Victor Aloisio; Grandchildren, Chris Megois, Andrea Kinkaid, Nina Reed, Victoria Tincher, William and Autumn Aloisio; great-grandchildren, Jake, Nick, Matt, Lee, Aidan, Paige, Sophia, Leah, Grace, Keahi, Ammon, Rylee and Carter; Sister and Brothers, Dorothy Young, Joe and Robert Young and the late James Young, Rosie Lewis, Nadine Jones, Floyd Young and Ruth Slaughter. Visitation Tuesday, May 21st from 10:00 am until time of service 12:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Interment St. Joseph New Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019