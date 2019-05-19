Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Fairfield - Martha B. "Marty" Aloisio. Passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the age of 79 years. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Vito Aloisio; Children, Teresa Aloisio and Victor Aloisio; Grandchildren, Chris Megois, Andrea Kinkaid, Nina Reed, Victoria Tincher, William and Autumn Aloisio; great-grandchildren, Jake, Nick, Matt, Lee, Aidan, Paige, Sophia, Leah, Grace, Keahi, Ammon, Rylee and Carter; Sister and Brothers, Dorothy Young, Joe and Robert Young and the late James Young, Rosie Lewis, Nadine Jones, Floyd Young and Ruth Slaughter. Visitation Tuesday, May 21st from 10:00 am until time of service 12:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Interment St. Joseph New Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019
