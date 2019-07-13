|
Martha "Marty" B. White (nee Ball)
- - Martha "Marty" B. White (nee Ball), 70 years, passed away July 11, 2019. Beloved Wife of Joe White (25 years); Sister of Mark (Cheryl) Ball (Ft. Collins, CO); Daughter of the late Dr. Edward and Helen Ball; Niece of Dr. Don (late) and Esther Ball (Naples, FL); Loving Aunt of Erin (Jeff) Coy, Kristin (Dave) Stevenson, and Kate Ball all of CO, and Laura Ball of NYC; Great Aunt to seven nieces and nephews. Marty graduated from Withrow HS and received her dental hygienist degree from Univ. of Louisville, School of Dentistry. Marty had the opportunity early in her career to work in Switzerland as a hygienist and as the Instructor of Dental Hygiene at the Geneva, SUI, School of Dentistry for 3 years. Returning home to Cincinnati after a near 3 month trek of the world, Marty worked with her father, uncle, and grandfather most of her 35+ year dental career. She was a dedicated musician as a singer (May Festival Chorus, 25 years, where she met her husband) and as an accompanist for many a small chorus and charitable event. As Minister of Music for both Columbia Baptist and Linwood Baptist churches, she led their musical services for 25 years. Visitation will be held, Monday, July 15, at Linwood Baptist Church, 4808 Eastern Ave., Cincinnati, 45209 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM; services to begin at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Inter-Parish Ministries, Newtown, OH or City Gospel Mission, Cincinnati, OH. T. P. WHITE & SONS of Mt. Washington will handle arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 13, 2019