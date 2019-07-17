|
Martha Baird
Blue Ash - Martha Baird, 92, of Blue Ash, passed away on July 13, 2019 at her residence. She was born March 31, 1927 in Petersburg, Virginia to the late William Thomas and Rose Etta Shell. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Baird; son, David Eubank; son, Tom Baird Jr.; daughter, Emily McGrann; grandson, Christopher Eubank; 9 brothers and 5 sisters. She is survived by her children, Terry Baird, Ronald Eubank, Chris Ottley, Darlene Lawson, Melody Robinson, and Rose Baird; 20 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Bookie Shell. There will be a visitation at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane Street, Bethel on Friday from 12Noon until time of funeral service on Friday at 1:00pm. Interment Tate Township Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Clermont County ASPCA.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 17, 2019