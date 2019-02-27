|
Martha Copenhaver
- - Martha Copenhaver, 89, passed away peacefully at home on February 23, 2019. She was born to the late Beverly and Emily Martin on July 29, 1929 in Island Creek, Kentucky. Martha was a loving wife to Frank for 61 years and devoted mother to their six children. She worked at Kroger and retired in 1988 after 30 years of service as a meat clerk. After retirement, Martha filled her time with gardening, spending time in Florida, visiting family in Kentucky and attending church on Sunday. She was a member at the River Church, where she was loved so much and enjoyed being the oldest member. Martha is survived by four children; Frank L. (Pam) Copenhaver, Robert M. Copenhaver, Linda L. (Dan) Schnur, David B. (Kimberly) Copenhaver; daughter-in-law, Evelyn Copenhaver; grandchildren; Wayne Copenhaver, Amy (Dan) Wagner, Chris Keim, Andrea (Patrick) Santella, Holly (Brad) Boroff, Jenna Copenhaver, Zack Copenhaver, Michelle (Matt) O'Rourke and Patty (Nick) Milton; great grandchildren; Tess, Thomas and Jack Wagner, Chase, Cole and Chloe Boroff, Sydnee, Ursula, James and Kurt Santella and Aiden O'Rourke and her loving brother and sister Herschel (Joyce) Martin and Lola Mae Killion and numerous family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; parents; two sons Richard Steven Copenhaver and Anthony Wayne Copenhaver; brothers Herman, Joel, Stanley; sisters Retha, Clara, and Mallie. The family would to thank the staff at ; Pam, Jo, Jean, Kathy, Michelle, Priscilla, Amy and Joe and Martha's caregiver, Jessica, for their love and care. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Pastor Brad Mitchell and the loving family at the River Church for their prayers and support. A visitation will take place at the River Church, 5546 Cincinnati Dayton Rd, Liberty Township, Ohio 45044 on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10am-12pm with a funeral service to follow at 12pm. Burial to take place at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the River Church in loving memory of Martha. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019