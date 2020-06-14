Martha Dixon Kline
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Dixon Kline

Martha Dixon Kline, beloved wife of Richard G. Kline for 55 years. Loving mother of Richard (Julie) Kline and Melissa (Stephen) Skavlem. Devoted grandmother of Madeline, Jack, William, Joseph, Vivianne, Lilianne and Violette. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (née Delaney) Dixon. Dear sister of Mary Jo Katona and Elizabeth (Richard) Neidhard and sister in law of Rosemary Kline and Steven Kline. Best friend and cousin of Mary Elisa Massa. Loved and treasured by numerous nieces, nephews, and great nephews and many other family and friends. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at her home on Saturday June 13, at 75 years of age. Due to the current restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, a private mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Fisher Church, 3227 Church Street, Newtown, OH., on Wednesday June 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Martha D. Kline Foundation for Blood Cancer Patient Support, c/o Gardner Business Media, 6915 Valley Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45244. T. P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved