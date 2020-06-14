Martha Dixon Kline
Martha Dixon Kline, beloved wife of Richard G. Kline for 55 years. Loving mother of Richard (Julie) Kline and Melissa (Stephen) Skavlem. Devoted grandmother of Madeline, Jack, William, Joseph, Vivianne, Lilianne and Violette. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (née Delaney) Dixon. Dear sister of Mary Jo Katona and Elizabeth (Richard) Neidhard and sister in law of Rosemary Kline and Steven Kline. Best friend and cousin of Mary Elisa Massa. Loved and treasured by numerous nieces, nephews, and great nephews and many other family and friends. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at her home on Saturday June 13, at 75 years of age. Due to the current restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, a private mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Fisher Church, 3227 Church Street, Newtown, OH., on Wednesday June 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Martha D. Kline Foundation for Blood Cancer Patient Support, c/o Gardner Business Media, 6915 Valley Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45244. T. P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.