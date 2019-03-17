|
Martha E. Woods
Milford - (nee Armstrong) - Beloved wife of the late Jack Woods; Devoted mother of Ed (Carla) Woods; Loving grandma of Andy Woods and Stephanie Woods; Dear sister of John Armstrong and the late Eugene Armstrong; Martha was an elementary school teacher in the Milford City Schools for 30 years; Passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 Age 88 years; Resident of Milford; Services will be held at the convenience of the family; Evans Funeral home assisting the family www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019