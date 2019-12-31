Services
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3134
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
5900 Buckwheat Rd.
Milford, OH
View Map
Martha J. (Nee' Drummond) Anuszkiewicz

Martha J. (nee' Drummond) Anuszkiewicz

Clarksburg - Martha J. (nee' Drummond) Anuszkiewicz was born in Clarksburg, WV in 1933 and passed away at the age of 86 on December 28, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 56 years to the late Robert W. Anuszkiewicz, loving mom of Mark and David Anuszkiewicz, cherished grandma of Nicholas (Megan Thurman) Anuszkiewicz, Matthew Tills, David "Joe" (the late Julie, nee' Belliston, Anuszkiewicz, Jacob (Tina) Anuszkiewicz, Sarah (Captain Nathaniel) Thomas, and her great granddaughter Bridget Anuszkiewicz. Martha will also be missed by many other family members and friends. She was a long-term resident of Cincinnati, OH where she volunteered at Mercy Anderson Hospital for more than 10 years and was a longtime member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Alta Drummond, 4 brothers and one sister. Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Craver Riggs Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Main St., Milford, OH from 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on January 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5900 Buckwheat Rd., Milford, OH at 10 AM. If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
