Martha J. Hahn
Green Twp. - HAHN, Martha J. (nee Hirlinger) Beloved wife of the late Raymond O. Hahn; Devoted step mother of Reginald (Charlotte) Hahn, Sandra (the late Michael) Laney, Roberta (Thomas) Casey, Barbara (Bud) Keifer and the late Ronald Hahn; also survived by numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren; Dear aunt of Leonard T. (Jan) Hirlinger III, Michael (Mary) Hirlinger, Steven (Heather) Hirlinger; Cousin of Daniel (Micki) Pohlar, John (Bobbie) Backus, Sally (Juels) Carlson Patricia (Terry) Greene, Judy (Steven) Miller and the late Jane (Norbert) Weber; Sister to the late Leonard T. (Carol) Hirlinger Jr.; Also survived by many cousins; Passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 92; Private family funeral services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020; If so desired, donations may be sent to the Neediest Kids of All 312 Elm St #20, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or the Shriners Hospital for Children 3229 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229; A live webcast link is available on Marthas' obituary page at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Green Twp. - HAHN, Martha J. (nee Hirlinger) Beloved wife of the late Raymond O. Hahn; Devoted step mother of Reginald (Charlotte) Hahn, Sandra (the late Michael) Laney, Roberta (Thomas) Casey, Barbara (Bud) Keifer and the late Ronald Hahn; also survived by numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren; Dear aunt of Leonard T. (Jan) Hirlinger III, Michael (Mary) Hirlinger, Steven (Heather) Hirlinger; Cousin of Daniel (Micki) Pohlar, John (Bobbie) Backus, Sally (Juels) Carlson Patricia (Terry) Greene, Judy (Steven) Miller and the late Jane (Norbert) Weber; Sister to the late Leonard T. (Carol) Hirlinger Jr.; Also survived by many cousins; Passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 92; Private family funeral services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020; If so desired, donations may be sent to the Neediest Kids of All 312 Elm St #20, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or the Shriners Hospital for Children 3229 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229; A live webcast link is available on Marthas' obituary page at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 4 to May 5, 2020.