Martha J. Martin
Cincinnati - Martha J. Martin (nee Battistone) of Cincinnati, OH, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was a devoted mother to Jen (Justin) Martin and Liz (Bethany) Martin, and loving grandmother to Wesley Martin. Dear sister to Susan (John) Lusher and the late John (Carol) Battistone. Loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Martin, and her parents, Carmen and Betty Battistone. Visitation will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. -- 12 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at Noon. Interment immediately following at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Greater Cincinnati, Human Rights Campaign, or Broadway Cares.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019