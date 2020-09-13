Martha J. Sears
Hamilton - Martha J. Sears age 83 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Friday September 11, 2020 in her home. She was born June 19, 1937 in Morehead, Kentucky the daughter of the late Arthur and Lillian May (nee Gooden) Caudill. Mrs. Sears retired from Value City Department store. She is survived by her children Kenneth Sears, Sandra Sears, and Daniel Sears; two grandchildren Savannah (Geoffrey Greer) Wade and Landra Sears; one sister Magdalene (the late William) Greer; and her adopted daughter Carolyn "Missie" Shannon. She is also survived by her fur grandbabies Cricket, Gunner, Bo, and Charlie. Mrs. Sears was also preceded in death by her daughter Diana Carter and her siblings Geraldine Caudill, Herndon Caudill, Eileen Bible, and Charlotte Doyle. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday September 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to animal/friendshs.org/ways-to-help/donate/ or to alzheimers.com
