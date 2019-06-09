Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Martha Silver
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Martha Jean Silver


Martha Jean Silver

West Chester - Beloved wife of David "Toby" Silver for 62 years. Devoted mother of Carol Silver and Holly (Bill) Berckman. Aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her siblings; Melvin Dunn, James Earl Dunn, Carl Dunn, Wanda Stewart, Ruthie Bartram, Patricia Harmon, and Adehlia Northern. Martha trusted Jesus as her personal savior at a young age and faithfully served the Lord her whole life and is resting now at home in Heaven. Departed on June 7, 2019 at the age of 80. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11th from 10:30 am until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, Evendale. Interment to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. If desired, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Condolences at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 9, 2019
