1926 - 2020
Martha L. Goodwin Obituary
Martha L Goodwin

Cincinnati - Martha L Goodwin (nee Sarpolis) (aka Marty) age 94 formerly of Cincinnati passed peacefully Tues. March 31, 2020 at the home of her son John (Matt) in Buckeye, AZ. Beloved wife of the late John (Kenny) Goodwin. She is survived by her children Susan, John (Matt), James, Amy; 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Memorial services to be held at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.azlega cyfuneralhome.com or www.cincinnati.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
