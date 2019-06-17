|
Martha Mae Miller
Blue Ash - Beloved wife of the late Everett "Ray" Miller for 44 years. Devoted mother of Pam (Roy) Hesterberg, Kim (Barry Wesche) Owens, Michelle (Brian) Spaw, Mark Miller, Mike (Mandy Marlor) Miller and Tracy (Sam) Grimes. Cherished grandmother of Brett Haley, Logan Hesterberg, Kaila Owens, Brandan Miller, Colin Miller, Autumn Miller, Haile Miller, Dalton Grimes, Blake Miller and Colton Grimes. Great-grandmother of Laila Haley. Dear friend of Tina Jones. Martha is survived by one brother. Departed on June 15, 2019 at the age of 85. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19th from 5 - 8 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Funeral Service will be Thursday, June 20th at 11 am at the funeral home. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from June 17 to June 18, 2019