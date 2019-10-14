Services
Crestview Hills - Martha Reuss Malloy, age 77, passed away on October 11, 2019. Loving mother of Melissa Malloy Toole, proud grandmother of Brandon and Caroline, dear sister of Judith Repko. Martha graduated from Walnut Hills High School, Denison University and received her Master's Degree from The Ohio State University. She was the Director of Career Development at NKU and eventually Director of Human Resources. She was elected to the Board of Regents during her tenure. Following retirement, she was the Executive Director of the Women's Crisis Center. She loved all sports, but was an avid Bengals fan. She adored her pets and cherished her friends and family. Family and friends may gather on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 10-11AM at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. Memorials may be directed to the Women's Crisis Center, 3580 Hargrove Dr. Hebron, KY 41048.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
