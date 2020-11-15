Martha Nisbet Wilson
Loveland - Martha Nisbet Wilson, 88, of Loveland, Ohio, passed away on November 8, 2020. She was born to Charles Roger Nisbet and Henriette Spaulding Nisbet in 1932.
Martha was an adventurous free spirit who will be remembered for her love of life, her intelligence and her sense of humor. She was a huge fan of jazz and baseball.
Martha graduated from Denison University with a degree in psychology. She was a social worker in Hamilton County and later worked at Procter & Gamble in market research.
She moved to New York City where she met and married Ormond Wilson. She later returned to Ohio and remained there until her death.
Martha is survived by her sister Eleanor Nisbet Maynerick and by her nephews and nieces Marshall Byars, Julia Mae, Thomas Maynerick, Monica Miller and Misha Blaise. Martha was predeceased by her husband Ormond Wilson and by her older sister Rosemary Nisbet.
A celebration of Martha's Life will be postponed until the spring of 2021.
In the meantime, please feel free to leave condolences to the family at https://www.tuftsschildmeyer.com/obituaries/Martha-Wilson?obId=18917478#/obituaryInfo
or to make a donation to the Salvation Army in Martha's name.