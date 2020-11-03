Martha Nutter
Delhi - MARTHA NUTTER (nee Eckhoff), beloved wife of the late Pascal Nutter, Jr, loving mother of Jean (Paul) Calme, Jerry (Gwendolyn) Nutter, Mary (Christy) Nutter, Michael (Linda) Nutter and the late Judith Marie Nutter., grandmother of 15, great grandmother of 10 and great great grandmother of 2, last of the living children of Joseph and Cecelia Eckhoff. Retired IRS Tax Examiner. Long time member of St Dominic Parish. Died, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 age 92. Relatives and friends are invited to view the funeral mass online, Monday, November 9, 2020, 10 AM at www.stdominicdelhi.org
, then click "View Mass Online", on the next page, click "Live Steam/YouTube". In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Dominic Education Fund, 4551 Delhi Pike, Cincinnati (45238) or the Alzheimer's Association
, 644 Linn St., Cincinnati (45203). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com