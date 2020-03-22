|
Martha Proctor Strouse
Amelia - Martha Proctor Strouse, age 94, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020. Preceded in death by husband George Proctor, of thirty-three years, and husband Marshall Strouse of eighteen years. A loving mother to Gary Proctor (Gale). Devoted Grandmother of Lisa Proctor Viel (Russell), and Lori Weigel (Rick). Proud great-grandmother of Abigale Weigel, Lauren Viel, Sara Weigel, and Lindsey Viel. Survived by sisters; Maxine Albright, and Shirley Ferguson. Preceded in death by siblings Geneva Rose, Ruth Hall, and Frank Brown. Martha was a lifelong Christian and one of the oldest members of Solid Rock South Church. She was part of the Pastoral Care Team, Intercessory Prayer Group, Widows Ministry, and a mentor and special friend to many. A private service is being held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Solid Rock Church South, Martha Strouse Intercession Prayer Room, 3946 Hopper Hill Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45255.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020