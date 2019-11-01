|
|
Martha R. Lancaster (nee MacQuaker), passed away on October 30, 2019 at the age of 73. She was born on November 7, 1945 to the late Gordon and Ruth MacQuaker. Martha is preceded in death by her parents; son, Matthew Lancaster; and former husband, Jon Lancaster. She is survived by her son, Marcus (Heidi) Lancaster; grandchildren, Matthew, Emma, and Maxwell; sister, Betty (Jim) Becker; as well as many other family and friends. After the death of her son Matthew, Martha finished raising her son Marcus and reentered the work force. Martha earned her Master in Social Work at Western Michigan University and enjoyed a career in public and private social work in Michigan and Florida over many years. She was voted Social Worker of the year in Naples in 2003. Later in life, Martha enjoyed extensive travel with her sister and brother in law, volunteering at her church, and was an avid reader. A gathering of friends will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10 until the time of Celebration of life at 11:00 AM at Connections Christian Church, 7421 E Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243. In lieu of flowers donations are asked to be made to Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019