Martha Williams
Duermit - Martha Williams, Duermit, Sharonville, age 84, passed away on Saturday, April 20th, 2019. She died peacefully at home with her family. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bud) Williams, devoted mother to Rob, Roger, Rich, Ron Williams, Cinda Hernandez, and daughter in law Crystal Napier Williams and Lisa (Gross) Williams. Loving grandmother to Robby, Tamra, Chelsea, Logan and Parker and many great grandchildren. Dear sister to Joann, Dottie, Ginny and the late Frank Duermit.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 4th, Saturday from 6pm to 10pm, 7528 Macauley Blvd, Maineville, 45069.
Memorial contributions to Queen city Hospice in Mason.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019