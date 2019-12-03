|
Martin David Crowe
Erlanger - Martin David Crowe, 47 years of age, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at his Northern Kentucky home on December 2, 2019. Martin was an environmental engineer employed by SCS Engineers. He is survived by his loving parents David Joseph and Marion Crowe, brother, Dan Crowe (Kathy), sisters Donna Reinhart (Bill), Julie Willoughby (George), Christine Crowe, Karen Crowe, Meghan Williams (Wes) and 18 nieces and nephews. He is especially thankful for his friendship with the Brueggemann family, his loving soul mate, Karen Chell and her family. Martin was always fun at our holiday and birthday celebrations surprising his nieces and nephews with generous gifts. His love of the outdoors brought him much enjoyment and was blessed to spend his free time fishing, boating and hunting. Martin had a heart of gold and lived life to the fullest. He was a strong man of faith, building on his Catholic roots, and often found God's presence in nature. Visitation will be Saturday, December 7 from 10am-12pm at St. Agnes Church (Ft.Wright KY), followed immediately by Mass of Christian Burial. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Camp Joy, 10117 Old 3c Highway P.O. Box 157 Clarksville, Ohio 45113; Parish Kitchen; St. Agnes School Endowment Fund; or Covington Catholic Alumni Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019