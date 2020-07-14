Martin H. Roll
Colerain Twp. - Martin H. Roll, beloved husband of Mary Lou (nee Merkl) Roll. Devoted father of Michelle (late Joe) Devlin and Marty Roll. Loving grandfather of Chelsea Devlin, Jeremy Devlin, Michaela Devlin, Conner Roll and Kailee Roll. Great grandfather of Kennedy Morton. Dear brother of the late Daniel Roll. Martin passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 82. Due to Covid-19 services will be private, celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
