Martin J. Patton, Sr.
Martin J. Patton, Sr. age 83 of Fairfield passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Henrietta; three children, Bryan (Justine), Holly and Martin J. "Jim" Patton Jr; two grandchildren, Emerson and Everett Patton; a sister, Catherine O'Malley; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Helen Patton; brothers, Robert and James. Visitation will be from 6-8:00pm Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00am Friday in St. Ann Church Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to or St. Ann Church. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020