Martin Levy
Cincinnati - Age 67, passed away February 7, 2020, son of Kenneth K. Levy and the late Natalie A. Levy, loving husband of Judy Levy, beloved father of Brian (Jacki) Sanford, Amy (Scott) Girten, Jacob (Courtney) Levy and Rebecca (Edwin) Mericle, dear brother of Marci (Larry) Delson, Andrea Wasserman and Todd (Stacy) Levy, devoted grandfather of Ashton, Charlie, Lucy and Maddox. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, Monday, February 10, 1:30 PM. In lie of flowers, memorial contributions to The would be appreciated.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020