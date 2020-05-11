Martin (Marty) W. Milligan



Martin (Marty) W. Milligan passed away April 25 at age 78. Born January 17, 1942, he grew up in Hyde Park/Mount Lookout and attended Kilgour Elementary and Walnut Hills High School. He joined the Army right out of high school, serving in the military police in the United States for 3 years.



After his service, he had a leather shop in Yellow Springs, selling his interest in the late 1960s to go to India and study to become a Transcendental Meditation teacher. Returning to Cincinnati as a TM teacher, he also developed his photographic skills. In the middle 1980s, he had a professional studio in the Big Four building where he gave photography lessons until the building burnt down, destroying most of his film negatives and prints.



Marty continued to take photos throughout his life, while working at Findlay Market for 25 years in various positions both full and part time, until mid-2019 when he was diagnosed with lung cancer. He loved to shoot images that told a story of people, places and the changes that occurred and published two books of Over-the-Rhine and Cincinnati photos.



Son of the late Martin and Bernice Trotsky Milligan, he was predeceased by a sister, Ellen Milligan (Walt) McCauly, and a cousin, Lou Rutter Ruttkay. He is survived by four cousins - James R. Ruttkay, Suellen Ruttkay, Ann Rutter Duncan, and Lynne Rutter Stephens - and his many friends from Findlay Market and Awakenings in Hyde Park.



A celebratory observance of Marty's life will be held at a future date. A memorial brick recognizing him will be placed at Findlay Market. Memorial gifts may be made to The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County Foundation.









