Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin David Moss


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Marvin David Moss Obituary
Marvin David Moss

Cincinnati - Moss, Marvin David, age 73, passed away Feb. 10, 2020, devoted son of the late Harold and Dorothy Moss, beloved brother of the late Leon Ray Moss, also survived by several cousins. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Sunday, February 16, 12:00 Noon. Visitation begins at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Envision Provider Agency, 3030 West Fork Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45211 would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -