Marvin David Moss
Cincinnati - Moss, Marvin David, age 73, passed away Feb. 10, 2020, devoted son of the late Harold and Dorothy Moss, beloved brother of the late Leon Ray Moss, also survived by several cousins. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Sunday, February 16, 12:00 Noon. Visitation begins at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Envision Provider Agency, 3030 West Fork Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45211 would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020