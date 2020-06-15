Or Copy this URL to Share

Marvin K. Lephew



Butler Cty. - Marvin K. Lephew, 74, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Drake Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Under a physician's care, he had been in failing health for the past year. Family and friends may call from 4 until 7 PM, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home, 1704 N. Grand Avenue, Connersville, Indiana 47331. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 PM that evening.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store