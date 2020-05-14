Marvin Lee Johnson



Cincinnati - Marvin Lee Johnson, 65, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020 at Mercy Hospital.



He was a long time resident of Care Core at Meadows Nursing Home, Forest Park, Ohio. Born



September 2, 1954 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Fred B and Myrtle Johnson. He is survived by his brother



Danny (Alice) Johnson, Sister Shirley (Bob) Claire, Sister Patricia MalComb, Sister Loretta Hotopp (Marty



Bowling) sister-in-law Kathleen Johnson and sister -in-law Mary Johnson Shafer and many nephews and



nieces. Children, Elizabeth, Marvin Jr. and Jay. He is preceded in death by his Father Fred, his Mother



Myrtle, Brother Earl, Brother Larry, Sister Geraldine, Brother Lucky, brother-in-law Fred MalComb. He is



being laid to rest at Davidson Cemetery in Scottsburg, Indiana









