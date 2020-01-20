|
Mary A. Fales
Colerain Twp. - FALES, Mary A. (nee Gill); Beloved wife of Charles Fales; Devoted mother of Anthony Shane (Monica) Carr, Charles Robert Fales and Mary Casey (Nathan) Patton; Dear grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; Sister of Mark Gill; Aunt of Sarah Gill; Mary passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 72; Resident of Colerain Twp.; Visitation will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Road, Cincinnati on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM; If so desired, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Association; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020