Mary A. Luber
Mary A. Luber

Mary A. Luber (nee Konya), age 97, died peacefully in her home on August 18, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband John Luber and her grandson, Jeff Parobek. Born in Akron, OH. Mary was survived by her four children, Linda (Wayne) Milewski, Carol Parobek, John (Kim) Luber, Rick (Teresa) Luber, survived by nine grandchildren and her first great-grandchild born two weeks ago whom she never met. Mary was a homemaker and volunteered for several organizations throughout her life. Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati. We love you, Mom, and will always miss you. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family. Condolences at www.tpwhite.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
