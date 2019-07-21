Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Withamsville, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Withamsville, OH
Mary A. Palmer Obituary
Mary A. Palmer (née Klett), age 75 years, passed peacefully on July 18th. Beloved wife of the late Fred Palmer, devoted mother of Wesley (Jackie), Kevin (Laura), and Luke (Angie) and the late Jonathan, also survived by 7 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 2 sisters, and numerous brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She will be missed by all. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas More Church, Withamsville, on WED. July 24, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on WED. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 21, 2019
