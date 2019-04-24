|
Mary Agnes Donovan Kruse
Montgomery - Mary Agnes Donovan Kruse passed Saturday, April 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, William M. Kruse. Survived by her three daughters, Laurie (Ken) Adkins, Lynn Breen, and Karen Kruse. Grandmother of Samantha, Chris, Alex, Krista, and Jenna. Great Grandmother of Eden and Corbin. Visitation held at All Saints Catholic Church-8939 Montgomery Rd., 45236 Thursday, April 25 at 9:00 am followed by 10 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or . Condolences may be expressed at GillianFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019