Mary Agnes Grau
Mary Agnes Grau (nee O'Hara) Passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Leroy Grau, loving mother of Mike, Jim, Tom (Terry) Grau, and Sue (Mike) Dempsey. Grandmother of Julie (Chad) Coyne, Mark Grau, Patrick Grau, Katie (Joe) Bayer, Bridget (Jason) Hoskins, and Brian Dempsey. Great-grandmother of Cooper and Grayson Coyne and Jack Bayer. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Saviour Church, Deer Park, on Wednesday Aug. 5, at 11 AM. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice
is greatly appreciated. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.