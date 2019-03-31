Services
Mary Alice (Linesch) Hartke

Mary Alice Hartke (nee Linesch)

Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late Richard, loving mother of James (Rita), Thomas (Ann), and the late Michael. Devoted grandmother of Richard (Holly), Amy, David, and Chris. Cherished great grandmother of four. Sister of Robert, the late Edward (the late Maxene and Patricia), and the late John (Patricia). Also survived by many special nieces, nephews, and friends. Mary Alice passed away March 22, 2019 at the age of 94. She generously donated her body to the UC College of Medicine after a life of service and volunteering.

Memorials can be made to your , or in her words "with a kind deed or a word to someone who needs you." Service will be held at a later date. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
