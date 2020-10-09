Mary Alice Murray
St. Bernard - MURRAY, Mary Alice. Loving daughter of Mary Elaine Murray and the late Thomas G. Murray. Beloved sister of Kevin (Linda) Murray, John Murray and Bruce (Kim) Murray. Dear aunt of Michelle (Kyle) McCauley, Joshua (Evana Halikias) Murray and Dylan and Jessica Murray. Great-aunt of Grayson and Ella McCauley. Passed away October 7, 2020 at the age of 55. Visitation will take place at St. Clement Church 4536 Vine St., St. Bernard, Tuesday from 9:30AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. A Mask will be required for entry into church and please practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.