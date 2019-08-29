|
|
Mary Alyce Baughman
Cincinnati - Baughman, Mary Alyce loving mother of Lynne Carol Wells, Angela Bowie (David), Beverly Baughman Mallory, Adriane Alexander (Frankie) and Patrice Baughman Borders,esq. (Keith). Passed Friday, August 23, 2019 Age 90 years. Funeral Service on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Carmel Presbyterian Church, 3549 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. Visitation Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM at Carmel Presbyterian Church with Special Ceremonies for the Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. "Ivy Beyond the Wall" service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, Oh. Special online condolences for family and friends may be expressed at http://www.jcbattleandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019