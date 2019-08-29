Services
J C Battle & Sons Funeral Home Inc
543 Rockdale Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45229
513-281-4330
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Carmel Presbyterian Church
3549 Reading Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Carmel Presbyterian Church
3549 Reading Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Baughman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alyce Baughman


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mary Alyce Baughman Obituary
Mary Alyce Baughman

Cincinnati - Baughman, Mary Alyce loving mother of Lynne Carol Wells, Angela Bowie (David), Beverly Baughman Mallory, Adriane Alexander (Frankie) and Patrice Baughman Borders,esq. (Keith). Passed Friday, August 23, 2019 Age 90 years. Funeral Service on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Carmel Presbyterian Church, 3549 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. Visitation Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM at Carmel Presbyterian Church with Special Ceremonies for the Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. "Ivy Beyond the Wall" service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, Oh. Special online condolences for family and friends may be expressed at http://www.jcbattleandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now