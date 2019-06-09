|
|
Mary Ann Dehmer
Cincinnati - DEHMER, Mary Ann. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph V. and Ruth A. (Berwanger) Dehmer. Beloved sister of Thomas J. and the late William A. Dehmer. "Special aunt" to Gabriella and Giovanni. Born March 10, 1948, Mary Ann passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the age of 71. Visitation at St. Francis Seraph Church, Liberty & Vine, Cincinnati, OH 45202, Monday, June 10, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roger Bacon High School, 4320 Vine St., St. Bernard, OH 45217. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 9, 2019