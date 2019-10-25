|
Mary Ann "Vogie" Frye
Frye, Mary Ann "Vogie" (nee Vogelpohl), loving mother of Annie (Jamie) Hare, cherished grandma of James, Avery, Audrey, Jared, dear sister of the late Ben, Msgr. Henry, Larry, Ray, Jack Vogelpohl, Doloris Madden, Betty Meyer, Sr. Clara Vogelpohl S.C, and Rita Meyer. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Passed away October 23, 2019 at the age of 87. Visitation Friday November 1, 2019, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 11 AM at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Remembrances may be made to Our Daily Bread, 1730 Race St. Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019