Mary Ann Giese
Bridgetown - Mary Ann Koch Giese, beloved wife of the late Edward J Giese Sr, loving mother of Ed (Carol) Giese, devoted grandmother of Mark (Kristen) Giese, Megan (Chris) Boesing, Melissa (Jared) Grondin and Maribeth (Marc) Stevens, great grandmother of Kyla, Micah, Eva, Cameron, Elliot, Annie, Greyson and Avery. Died, Friday, February 14, 2020 age 95. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Wednesday 6 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Mass, Thursday, 10:30 AM, St Jude Church. Burial to follow in St Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Artis Memory Care General Fund, 5799 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati (45248) or Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr, Mason (45040). Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2020