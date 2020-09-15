1/
Mary Ann Gohs
Mary Ann Gohs

Cincinnati - Mary Ann Gohs, 90, died 9/11/2020. Mother to Ken (Clindy) Gohs, Janet (Rob) Hendrian, and Carol Colyer. Grandmother to Jenny (Matt) Meyer, Katie (Thomas) LePage, Jonny Hendrian, Kim (Jim) Manley, Becky (Mason) Addison, Beth (Trey) Hightower, Kenny Jr. (fiancée Saidah Gaiter) Gohs, and Mitch Colyer. Great Grandmother to 8 with another due in Feb. 2021. Also survived by brother Jerry (Mary Jo) Wuestefeld. Preceded in death by husband Buzz Gohs, parents Elmer & Anna Wuestefeld, and brother Elmer. Also preceded in death by an infant son, Jeffrey. Visitation - Thursday 9/17/2020, 5 to 7 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial - Friday 9/18/2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Memorials can be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, Girl Scouts of America, or Hospice of Cincinnati. Full obituary is listed at www.springgrove.org




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
