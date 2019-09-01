|
Mary Ann Marx
Cincinnati - Mary Ann Halmi Marx (nee Nolting), 90, was the loving wife of Nick Halmi and Tom Marx, both deceased. She was born 4/23/1929, passed 8/28/2019. She leaves behind daughters, Allyson Blohm, Melissa (David) Knoop, son, Nick (Susanne) Halmi, grandchildren, Ariana, Amberly and Jon Benton Blohm, Jen (Travis Koranek) Knoop, Pheebe Knoop, Sarah Halmi, her brothers, Hal (Ann deceased) Nolting, Jack (Marty) Nolting, sister, Nancy Nolting (deceased). Also numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was a "force" to be reckoned with. The song "My Way" was probably written with her in mind. A pioneer in many fields. Nine times golf champion of Maketewah and Hyde Park Country Club. Mary Ann and Nick were founding members, along with three other families, of the Cincinnati Marlins Swim Team in the early 1960's. She learned how to fly, flew twice, with a copilot, in the Powder Puff Derby, an all women's cross country race. Pat Nixon hosted the group for a luncheon at the White House. Her first husband, Nick Halmi, was killed in a plane crash in 1974. He was the owner of Queen City Chevrolet. MA had 6 months to prove to General Motors she could run the dealership. She enrolled in Dealer Sons' School in Detroit becoming the first American woman to graduate. She got the deal. She was on the Greater Cincinnati Airport Board for 15 years. She was know for Irish humor and love of pranks. After she was no longer able to play golf, she took up bridge with a passion, obtaining a Life Master designation. She played until 2 weeks ago and then "took it to the next level". Her legions of friends and family will miss her dearly. Funeral arrangements are St. Mary's Church, 2853 Erie Ave, Hyde Park, on Tuesday, September 10th. Visitation 9-10, Mass 10-11, Lunch after Mass. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation, The Walker Brightwell Foundation/716FOREVER.com or .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019