Cincinnati - (nee Westendorf) beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Hiltenbeitel Sr, for 57 years, devoted mother of sons Stanley J. Jr. and Stephen J., daughter Sandra Ann (Delbert) Stone, dear grandmother of Stanley J. III (Katrina), caring sister of William (Christie) Westendorf & Charlene Clause. Passed away at her home on Monday August 5, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, William A. & Marie A. Westendorf (nee Theuring) Residence Hendersonville, TN, formerly of Cincinnati. Age 88. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Cecilia Church, 3105 Madison Rd, Oakley, 45209, Monday, August 12 at 11AM, where friends may call from 10AM until time of mass. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Indian School, PO Box 300, Chamberlain, SD 57325-9919, www.stjo.org. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 9, 2019