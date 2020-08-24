1/
Mary Ann Ignatius
Mary Ann Ignatius

Cincinnati - Mary Ann Ignatius, 80, passed away peacefully, on Aug. 12, 2020. A graduate of Walnut Hills HS and Miami and Stanford Universities, Mary Ann enjoyed a long career with the Foreign Service, retiring in 2001. Returning to Cincinnati the next year, she renewed her devotion to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Mary Ann leaves a brother, William (Bucky) Ignatius of Cincinnati and sisters Kathy Smith of Hamilton and Sharon (Mark) Page of Gladstone, Oregon.

The family is grateful for the loving care and support Mary Ann enjoyed from the folks at Maple Knoll Village, Christ Church Glendale and Special Care for Older Adults.

A private memorial service for close friends and family will be held at Christ Church Glendale.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
