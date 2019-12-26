|
Mary Ann Kessler
Maineville - nee Eads, age 78, passed away December 26, 2019, loving wife of Michael Kessler, beloved mother of Dana (Ken) Burns and mark (Kathleen) Kessler of Richmond, Vermont, dear sister of Barbara Clark of Lexington, Kentucky, devoted grandmother of Austin Burns. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, Tuesday, December 31, 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (Pulmonaryfibrosis.org) would be appreciated.
www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30, 2019